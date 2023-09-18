A water line broke and cracked pavement in the parking lot of the Falls on Bull Creek apartment complex. (KXAN photo/Tahera Rahman)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Last week’s rainstorms across Central Texas were a welcomed reprieve as the region continues to battle “exceptional” drought conditions. While many greeted the rain with open arms, there is one drawback to it: cracks in your driveways.

Texas-based business Pavement Services said cracks are some of the main causes behind asphalt failure. Water can sink into cracks beneath the asphalt, which can contribute to asphalt failure and structural support issues within the roadway or driveway.

Asphalt supplier Jackson Asphalt said water wears down paved surfaces and can wash away any gravel or sand base within the asphalt. As a result, that can cause the top surface layer to “become distorted,” which eventually gives way to cracking.

“New asphalt dries hard but retains some flexibility which is lost over time; one crack is all it takes,” Jackson Asphalt said.

Company officials said property owners should remove debris from any and all cracks in their driveway and repair them with a hot sealer to lead to long-term improvements. Crack fillers sold in stores are also available as temporary fixes but won’t provide long-term relief, per Jackson Asphalt.

Alongside rain, extreme heat can lead to expanded concrete. When concrete expands, that can amount to cracking, according to home service company Angi.

Soil erosion can also lead to cracked driveways, particularly on sloped areas after rainfall. Jackson Asphalt wrote rainwater traveling from a higher level to a lower one can lead to water moving under the soil. A new asphalt layer can be added on top of a sunken driveway to help avoid this in the future, they wrote.