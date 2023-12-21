AUSTIN (KXAN) — The season for holiday decorations is almost over, which means lots of people are going to be figuring out what to do with their live Christmas trees.

Instead of dumping them, consider recycling.

The Austin Resource Recovery encourages Austinites to give their trees a second life by repurposing them into mulch or compost, and starting Dec. 26, the City of Austin curbside customers can place all-natural holiday trees curbside to be collected on their regularly scheduled composting collection day.

Trees can also be dropped off at Zilker Park for recycling. The City of Austin has been recycling holiday trees for over thirty years.

Only all-natural trees are accepted. If being recycled curbside, trees should be set out by 5:30 a.m. All ornaments, decorations (including tinsel), lights and tree stands must be removed, and trees six feet or taller should be cut in half. Trees sprayed with flocking are not accepted, and trees should not be placed in plastic bags.

The 37th Annual Holiday Tree Recycling events, hosted by Austin Parks and Recreation and Austin Resource Recovery, will be at Zilker Park Polo Fields between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the following days:

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023

Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024

Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024

Trees collected at Zilker Park will be turned into mulch. The mulch will be available for free on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Jan. 10 at 9 a.m. (date and time subject to change due to weather).

For more information about holiday tree recycling, mulch availability or a list of alternative drop-off locations, visit austintexas.gov/treerecycling.