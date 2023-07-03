AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Central Texans gear up for 4th of July fireworks and festivities Tuesday, local animal shelters are advocating for pet owners to be extra vigilant in keeping their furry friends safe.

Data from national lost pet recovery system Pet Amber Alert reported a 30% increase nationwide in lost pets between July 4-6. Those upticks are largely attributed to animals fleeing in fear of loud explosions caused by fireworks shows.

Kelsey Cler, marketing and communication manager for Austin Animal Center, said the organization hasn’t historically seen massive upticks in lost pets turning up following the July holiday. She credited local community groups — such as neighborhood Nextdoor and Facebook groups along with Austin Lost and Found Pets — in helping locate and reunite missing pets with their owners.

“Our community is so great at getting dogs back home around the 4th of July,” she said. “I think part of that is that owners are being a little bit more proactive, and so these dogs getting loose might not be ones that are habitually loose, like our escape artists. It’s such a scary time for them, that this is the one time of year they escape.”

While AAC hasn’t traditionally seen large increases in pet intake requests following the 4th of July, a temporary restriction on intakes at the shelter means the organization is only accepting new animals in emergency situations or on a case-by-case basis.

Currently, Cler said AAC is down to about 10 dogs remaining in crates, held indoors inside the shelter’s conference room. Intake capacity levels are listed online as 318 medium-to-large-sized dogs, 264 cats and 50 small dogs under AAC care.

“We realize that this isn’t the level of service the community expects from us,” Cler said. “We are trying our best to try to get back to that [intake service]. It’s just been a really difficult year.”

Information on how to foster or adopt pets at ACC is available online, with adoption fees currently waived, Cler added.

What resources are available for lost and found pets in Austin?

As a result of shelter intake limits, AAC has outlined some tools residents can keep in their back pocket in case they do find a loose pet.

Alongside posting on Nextdoor, Facebook and Craigslist, AAC launched a text program to help connect residents with tips and resources to aid in a reunion. Those who’ve lost a pet can text “lost ATX” to 844-764-2125, and those who’ve found one can text “found ATX” to that same number for assistance.

“We’ll send you all these places to post [online], all these tips, what to do in the first 30 minutes, what to do in the first day, to help with those resources of getting that reunion happening,” Cler said.

What steps can pet owners take beforehand to keep their pets safe?

Cler said the most critical step for pet owners to follow is to keep their pets secured indoors at night. Any walks and bathroom breaks should be taken during the daylight as possible, with animals leashed and collars secured during any nighttime trips outdoors — even in your own backyard.

While inside, she added pet owners should check all doors and windows to make sure they’re locked and closed, as well as have the TV or music playing in the background to help muffle the sound of fireworks.

Above all that, Cler said it’s beneficial for pet owners to remain with their pets to care for them during the fireworks show, as possible.

“Being with your pet is also a huge comfort to them, because they don’t know what’s happening, right?” she said. “They just hear this crazy noise. They think it’s — there’s a war zone or something like that.”

Luis Sanchez, Austin Pets Alive!’s director of PR and communications, added pet owners can look into things like thunder vests or building a cozy, safe space in a small area — such as a closet or the corner of a room — that a pet can retreat to when they’re seeking comfort.

Additionally, he said pet owners can chat with their veterinarians if their pet suffers from extreme anxiety and distress on possibly medicinal relief, such as anxiety medication, CBD-infused treatments, and other resources.

Right now, APA! is waiving adoption fees in an effort to help get pets out of the heat and in a safe home for the holiday. More details on adoptions and foster opportunities are available online.

Beyond just the 4th of July, Sanchez said keeping pets’ microchips and name tags up to date with correct contact information can save pet owners from stressful scenarios down the road, should their pet get loose.

Many pets are found within a mile of their owner’s home, he said. When possible, residents who find lost pets should try to hold them for a few days, get the animal scanned for a possible microchip and go door to door throughout the neighborhood to see if the owner is nearby.

“It’s really difficult once the animal goes to the shelter to be able to kind of track that person down,” Sanchez said. “After a few days of posts across Facebook or social media channels, really kind of go through any exhaustive efforts to find the owner yourself. You’ll be surprised how many actually get found that way.”