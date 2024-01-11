AUSTIN (KXAN) — With sub-freezing temperatures in the forecast here in Central Texas, many residents will be bundling up and hunkering down indoors to avoid going outside in the frigid air. But how do you protect your trees from the wintry chill?

One of the possible threats toward trees during the winter is frostbite. Frost damage in trees is similar to a water pipe bursting in someone’s home, said William Johnston, an assistant district manager at Davey Tree Services’ north Austin office.

“When freezing temperatures hit trees, their vascular system — or that outer ring, that living portion of the tree — will freeze,” he said. “And as water freezes, it expands and breaks those cell walls. So at a microscopic level, it’s going to look just like your water pipes bursting.”

A danger of frostbite in trees is that it’s hard to physically see damages during the initial aftermath, Johnston said. That’s because the bark is going to cover a lot of that extensive damage.

Instead, trees can start showing their wear and tear a year or even two years post-frostbite, as the bark begins to fall off and trees start to grow over wounded areas.

So how do you protect your trees in the first place?

“When we have these cold snaps, these short freezes, there’s plenty homeowners can do,” Johnston said. “Your smaller trees, you might be able to cover them with burlap or a tarp, anything will work. Your larger trees, we recommend giving them — one to two days before — just a deep watering. If you have mulch trees, that’s even better, because that mulch will lock that moisture in. And when the temperatures drop, the water kind of regulates it and it keeps it from getting too cold.”

Some trees in Central Texas are more susceptible to freezes than others, he said. Those vulnerable species include Arizona ashes, red oaks and chinaberries. During previous cold weather snaps in the region, Johnston said he didn’t see substantial frostbite damage to pecans or live oaks.

In the event of frostbite, Johnston added it’s always best to seek professional input before removing a damaged tree.

“Call an arborist or professional and bring them out — they’ll be able to assess your tree and tell you if it’s worth keeping and if we can save it or if it’s a better use of your money to just pull it out and put something else in,” he said.

But not all preventative steps need to be taken right before a storm. Annual pruning, trimming overhang limbs near a roof or driveway as well as removal of any dead limbs or weak branches are steps homeowners can take year-round to protect their trees and their property.