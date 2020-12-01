How to give with impact this holiday season in the Austin area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As today marks Giving Tuesday, a globally-celebrated day of generosity, many people are considering the ways they can give to their community. Plenty of organizations in the Austin area are also asking for extra assistance during this particular day and the entire holiday season.

KXAN spoke with multiple Austin-area organizations about how to make the greatest impact on your community with whatever it is you decide to give this year.

I Live Here I Give Here, a nonprofit that promotes philanthropy and giving back in Central Texas, emphasized to KXAN “every gift, no matter the size, truly makes a difference.”

Give local

Jenifer Akagi, and a friend deliver food to a local food pantry as part of the “Generosity Now” social media challenge asking people to share how they give back using #ILiveHereIGiveHere. (Photo: I Live Here I Give Here)

Stacey Ingram Kaleh with I Live Here I Give Here, made the case for giving back to local organizations.

“Central Texas nonprofits are facing urgent need due to COVID-19,” Ingram Kaleh said. “While need has increased, resources have decreased, and nonprofits are working around the clock to step up and meet the needs of the most vulnerable in our community.”

“We’re asking community members to give to local nonprofits today to ensure they can continue to make Central Texas the place we all love to live far beyond this pandemic. “ Stacey Ingram Kaleh, I Live Here I Give Here

The nonprofit explained there are many ways to get involved with giving back to these local organizations, including:

Search through more than 700 local nonprofits at AmplifyATX.org, and make a donation

Set up recurring monthly donations at AmplifyATX.org so that organizations can count on your support over time.

Set up a virtual fundraiser for your cause at AmplifyATX.org.

Volunteer virtually

Tell your friends and family about the causes you love on social media using #ILiveHereIGiveHere to spread the word.

Organize a food, clothing or supply drive from home.

Fulfill a nonprofit wish list.

Make a donation in honor of someone you love for the holidays.

Perform acts of kindness for your neighbors.

Donate blood and plasma with We Are Blood.

Support local musicians and venues facing hard times through BandTogetherATX with the Red River Cultural District.

Talk about the importance of generosity with your kids over the dinner table.

David Smith, CEO of United Way for the Greater Austin Area, echoed those calls for Austinites to consider ways they can give back in their own community.

The marquee at the Austin Motel reads “Live Here Give Here” as a sign of support for Giving Tuesday in Austin and I Live Here I Give Here. (Photo: Mia Albrecht)

“The need has only increased this year with COVID and with the pandemic,” Smith said. “With so many in need and hundreds of thousands experiencing hardship for the first time, we need to step up and support our local nonprofits.”

United Way is a nonprofit that supports other Austin-area nonprofits with a focus on education, skills training, housing and other kinds of community supports. Smith explained United Way’s navigation center that can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 typically receives 300,000 calls per year, but during the pandemic, the numbers of calls to that line have more than doubled, with many of the callers reaching out for help in ways they’ve never had to before.

The callers to the 2-1-1 line are often asking for things like rent assistance, utility assistance or food.

“There are unfortunately a growing number of people right here in our community who don’t feel secure in those areas and don’t have the money they need to pay their rent, to make sure they have enough food, to pay their utilities,” Smith said.

“And that’s where we come in and invest in these organizations that make sure that they are put out on the street and that they do have enough food,” he added.

Give from the heart

For those looking to make an impact this holiday season, Smith advises “give to a cause you’re passionate about, you know, really look at what is most important to you and where your passion is.”

For United Way, that focus and passion is in helping the Austin area fight poverty. But Smith understands different people may have different interests.

Celeste Quesada poses next to chalk for part of the “Generosity Now” social media challenge in Austin for I Live Here I Give here. (Photo: I Live Here I Give Here)

Gifts don’t have to be financial, he noted. If you don’t have dollars to donate, Smith advises you to call up a local nonprofit you care about and ask about what ways you might be able to help them.

For those looking to make an impact locally, the City of Austin’s Economic Development Department recommends volunteering or even mentoring small businesses and nonprofits with marketing strategies and best practices.

Do your homework

Smith noted its important to look into the organizations you’re considering contributing to, especially if you are not familiar with them.

“I would do a little investigating, I would make sure that those that you choose to possibly consider for a donation—go look at their annual report,” Smith advised.

“Go look at their 990 and just see how your dollars will make a difference,” he said. “See what they’re doing with dollars.”

KXAN will be updating this story this evening with more details about what specific types of contributions Austin organizations say they need right now.