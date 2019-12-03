How to get your photo with Bevo today!

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Have you ever wanted to get your picture taken with the steer that strikes fear in the hearts of bulldogs everywhere? You’ll have a chance Tuesday. Sure, sure, the Minister of Culture will be at the Tuesday groundbreaking for the new basketball stadium. But so will Bevo.

Erica Brennes, whose husband Ricky has been Bevo’s handler for more than two decades, says so many people ask her how to get a picture with Bevo that it’s one of the most common questions she gets.

“Today is one of those opportunities,” she said on Instagram.

Bevo XV will be at the groundbreaking party for an hour starting at 4:30 p.m. You or your little one can come and grab a picture with him and with the Texas Cheer team.

Even that big, bearded guy in a red suit might be jealous.

After the photo op, there’s a live concert at 5:30 p.m. and then the UT men’s basketball game against UAB at 7 p.m.

TexasSports.com has parking information and other details about the event.