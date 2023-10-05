AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s one of the most storied rivalries in college football history. The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners will clash for the 119th time in the Red River Rivalry, hosted at Dallas’ Cotton Bowl Stadium on Saturday.

More than 92,000 football fans will make their pilgrimage to Dallas this weekend as part of a sellout crowd. Saturday’s match-up also marks the final year of Big 12 Conference play for both the Longhorns and Sooners, who’ll enter into the Southeastern Conference next season.

For those making the trek from Austin up to the Cotton Bowl Stadium, here’s a look at some transportation route options and what to expect during your journey to and from the rivalry.

Get acquainted with Interstate 35

Those driving to the game will likely finish their trip on a first-name basis with I-35. Three I-35 North route variations are your best bet for driving to the stadium without having to take too much of a scenic detour.

I-35 North and I-35 East North are your fastest and most direct route options. Those traveling via I-35 North are looking at approximately a 200-mile journey with a travel time of roughly three hours. Keep in mind though that those ETAs will likely be longer late Friday or early Saturday morning as other UT fans make the same trek from Austin.

Another option would be traveling via I-35 North and taking the split in Hillsboro to I-35 West. Drivers could take the interstate all the way to Fort Worth and take Interstate 30 in to downtown Dallas. Drivers could also take I-35 West to Highway 67 in Alvarado, which links with I-35 East just outside of downtown Dallas.

Those looking for some reprieve from all things I-35 can take the interstate up to U.S. Hwy. 84 East and State Hwy. 31 west in Waco, before merging onto I-45 North near Retreat and Corsicana to finish the journey into Dallas.

Hitch a ride on a bus

Some bus companies are offering round-trip ticket options between Austin and Dallas for roughly $70 a pop, including Greyhound and FlixBus. Those options are available for those looking to get a head start to the game and depart on Friday, with a return on Saturday.

Greyhound’s trips depart from Austin at the Eastside Bus Plaza, running between three hours and 20 minutes to three hours and 45 minutes in trip duration.

From there, Greyhound services will drop off riders at Dallas Bus Station. From that bus station, it’s an approximately 16-minute ride on the Dallas Area Rapid Transit system to the Parry at Fletcher stop, followed by a three-minute walk to the stadium.

Those taking a FlixBus will have several different trip options, with stops at locations like Downtown Dallas and Deep Ellum, along with Market Center. Use the DART Trip Planner tool to coordinate how best to get to the stadium via light rail transit.

Traffic pinch points to be weary of

Waco is traditionally one of the portions of I-35 to be most mindful of when making your trip. I-35’s Waco District offers a real-time travel information map that highlights current delays happening north or southbound, as well as delays by I-35 segments (Hillsboro to Waco, through Waco, Waco to Temple and Temple to Salado).

Construction on I-35 Waco Project 4B — widening the main lanes to four in each direction along Waco North from 12th St. to N. Loop 340 — is poised to wrap this year so long as weather doesn’t delay it, according to the Texas Department of Transportation project documents. However, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported in June work on the project’s 4C phase could begin in 2024.

For all things Longhorns-Sooners this weekend, stick with KXAN Sports for the latest coverage.