AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! With the holiday season in full swing, so, too, is the annual Austin Trail of Lights. After celebrating its 59th annual opening night Friday evening, the holiday display will be open to the public most days through Dec. 23.

For those hoping to walk through a winter wonderland, here’s what you need to know about how to get to and from the event, as well as event parking details and street closures.

Pre-paid event parking online

Those parking on-site are required to purchase their pass in advance of the festivities. There aren’t any drive-up parking sales available day of, officials said. Those who did pay in advance have access to the event parking between 5:30 and 10 p.m. on operational days.

Event shuttle services available

Shuttle services will run from Republic Square at 422 Guadalupe St. and Toney Burger Event Center at 3200 Jones Rd. to Zilker Park. Shuttles begin departing at both locations at 6 p.m. each night, with departures running through 8:30. The last shuttle departs Zilker Park and heads back to the two original shuttle pick-up locations at 10:45. Boarding for the shuttles is on a first-come, first-served basis, officials said.

Shuttle fare costs $8 a person and includes general admission access. Those with children under the age of two years old, as well as infants or those riding on a parent or guardian’s lap, ride for free.

CapMetro bus services

Those using public transit to access to event can take CapMetro’s 3, 30 and 803 routes to the outskirts of Zilker Park before heading into the event.

Planned street closures

Full street closures surrounding Zilker Park are planned each night save for Dec. 18, when the event won’t be operating. However, in the event of a rain-out, Dec. 18 has been designated as a makeup evening.

On active nights, street closures run from 5 to 11 p.m. and apply to the following streets:

Barton Springs Road: closed from Azie Morton Road to MoPac Expressway

Stratford Drive: closed from Paige Drive/Riley Road to Barton Springs Road

Lund Street: closed from Bluebonnet Drive to Azie Morton Road

Rideshare pickup, drop-off services

Those looking to take a rideshare service to and from the festivities are advised to set their drop-off and pickup location at 2107 Veterans Drive. From there, attendees can take the footbridge from the drop-off site to Stratford Drive before hanging left toward the Zilker Tree and main entrance.

More details on the Austin Trail of Lights are available online.