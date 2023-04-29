AUSTIN (KXAN) — Saturday marks the return of a truly Austin-style event—Eeyore’s Birthday! This is the 58th event to celebrate the classic literary character and gloomy friend of Winnie the Pooh.

The organizers, the Friends of the Forest Foundation, have set up in the morning. Mark Boyden, the president of the foundation, said great weather is expected.

“Before Austin was a tech hub, Austin was a hippy haven,” Boyden said. “And for decades, Austin’s crunchiest residents have gathered together in the park, and made Eeyore’s birthday a high holy day on the Bohemian calendar.”

Eeyore’s birthday will be held at Pease Park, and the City of Austin said it was offering a free shuttle from downtown since there would be no parking. The celebration is also accessible by taking the Shoal Creek trail.

Admission to the event is free, and it runs from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.