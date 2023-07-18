Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for July 18, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Limits Radio’s annual Blues on the Green returns Tuesday and Wednesday at Zilker Park. With thousands expected to flock to downtown Austin to enjoy live music, here’s a breakdown of ways to safely get to and from Zilker Park.

Rideshare services

ACL Radio has partnered with rideshare service Wridz for the two-day 2023 event. Wridz’ official pickup spot is at Wanderlust Wine Co., located at 1601 Barton Springs Road.

CapMetro

Several CapMetro service routes will transport attendees close to Zilker Park. MetroBus Routes 3 and 30 head toward the park, while MetroRapid Route 803 are the most direct lines of access to the concert.

Riders can pick up MetroRapid Route 803 at any CapMetro stations between The Domain and Westgate and take it directly to Barton Springs Station, located at the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and Barton Springs Road. From there, attendees can head down Barton Springs toward Zilker.

MetroBus 3 and MetroBus 30 also have stops nearby Zilker Park. Attendees can use CapMetro’s app and Trip Planner tool to plan out their route.

Daily passes are capped at $2.50, regardless of how many trips you take or transfers you make. Kids always ride free on CapMetro services.

Bike, scooter access

Visitors can use a MetroBike to cycle directly to and from Zilker Park. The closest MetroBike stations near Zilker are located at the Ann and Roy Butler Trailhead under MoPac Expressway at Veterans Drive. Another MetroBike station is located on Barton Springs Road at Andrew Zilker Road and Sterzing Street.

Alternative options are also available near Barton Springs Pool, as well as on Barton Springs Road at Kinney Avenue.

Scooters will have a designated pickup and drop-off zone at Barton Springs Road and Sterzing Street.

Paid parking

Parking is limited at Zilker Park during Blues on the Green. Those planning to drive to the concert will be able to purchase a parking pass on-site only. The pass costs $20 per vehicle in the park’s Polo Picnic Area, or $25 per vehicle if parking in the Stratford lot.

For those parking at the polo fields, eastbound traffic will turn right into the parking lots located on the south side of the park — you will enter off the MoPac Expressway frontage road before turning in on Columbus Drive. Parking in the polo fields is only accessible off the northbound MoPac frontage road, per ACL Radio.

Those looking to park elsewhere before heading into Zilker Park can pay $10 to park at the Palmer Events Center, located at 900 Barton Springs Road.

Motorcycle, handicap parking

Motorcycle parking is offered for residents entering the public parking entrance off the south side of Barton Springs Road (near the pool) before veering left to the Pecan Grove area, per ACL Radio.

Handicap parking is offered in the Playscape Parking lot. A current placard is required in order to enter the park off Lou Neff Road, per ACL Radio.

Blues on the Green traffic impacts

Due to the two-day concert series, Barton Springs Road will be closed from Azie Morton Road to Columbus at MoPac Expressway. Neither eastbound nor westbound traffic will be allowed between this section.

Westbound traffic on Barton Springs Road will “be diverted to u-turn back eastbound on Barton Springs,” with no access available to Azie Morton Road from Barton Springs.

All eastbound lanes of Barton Springs Road from Azie Morton Road will be open for use.

Traffic control is expected to return to normal around 11 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday following the shows. The entrance to Stratford Drive off Barton Springs Road will close, beginning at 7 p.m.

More details on how to get to and from Blues on the Green is available on ACL Radio’s website.