AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Trail of Lights Foundation on Wednesday morning revealed plans for its ninth annual Night Lights Preview Party on Friday, Dec. 2.

The party serves as the official fundraiser for the foundation and gives guests a preview of the 58th annual Austin Trail of Lights.

According to the foundation, a ticket will get you access to the trail, Ferris wheel, carousel rides, food and drink and live music from Asleep at the Wheel.

Tickets are $100 each. Tickets are required for everyone 6 years old and over. Children 5 years old and under are free with a ticketed Night Lights adult.

The foundation said the fundraiser will support seven free nights at the trail for everyone.

The Trail of Lights starts on Dec. 8 and goes until Dec. 23. It will be closed on Mondays.

Here are the free nights: