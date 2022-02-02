How to extend your phone’s battery life during a power outage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With forecasted temperatures in the 10s and 20s in the later half of this week, this latest coldest spell might provide a blow to your phone’s battery life. Paired with inclement weather conditions that could spur some power outages, here’s what you need to know to conserve your phone’s battery life.

Dim the brightness

Screen brightness is one of the stealthy contributors to a fast battery drain. Be sure to minimize the brightness scale when you’re in a pinch and working to conserve, and also check to make sure “auto-brightness” is turned on so the screen automatically dims itself in dark settings.

Close out, monitor app usage

While easy to forget, a buildup of apps open in the background will continue to run, draining a phone’s battery. Even with apps you’re actively using, be mindful and avoid apps heavily reliant on videos, audio, graphics or other large file items that take time to download and energy to run.

Turn off Wi-Fi, data

Switching off both Wi-Fi and data will prevent your phone from roaming in search of a connection or nearby signal. Save connecting to Wi-Fi or data for essential uses only, like contacting family, friends or loved ones in the event of an emergency.

Turn on Airplane Mode

There’s a reason we do it on flights: All the time your phone spends searching for a neighboring Wi-Fi signal or personal hotspot is time spent draining its battery. Save this for extreme circumstances, though — while on Airplane Mode, all phone calls, text messages or other forms of contact go offline, which will prevent others from reaching you.

Ditch location services

Location services rely on GPS to pinpoint your exact location, which takes extra energy and battery life. Instructions for disabling location services are available for both iPhones and Androids.

Disable push notifications

If your phone receives a constant stream of texts, email pings, Twitter notifications or Facebook messages, chances are you’ll see your battery take a hit. Turn off or limit notifications by app on your iPhone or Android’s settings page.

In case of an outage, KXAN’s Weather App will continue to provide up-to-date information on the latest winter weather developments.