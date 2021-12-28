How to create care kits for Kentucky tornado survivors

Heavy damage is seen in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky, after a tornado swept through the area. Radar data indicates that a single tornado may have tracked more than 250 miles from Arkansas into Kentucky. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tito’s Handmade Vodka is teaming up with the Austin Disaster Relief Network to help survivors of the recent Kentucky tornadoes, and they want your help.

The ADRN is collecting survivor donations kits at its headquarters off East 51st Street.

Tito’s is helping by providing trucks and truck drivers due to the nationwide shortage because of COVID-19.

“If you’re focused on your basic needs, then you can’t focus on rebuilding your life, after you know tornadoes destroyed your home. How can you focus on rebuilding your home when you don’t have deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrush, toothpaste — that sort of thing,” said Tito’s Associated Manager Anna Chamness. “So these care kits are basic necessities and blankets.”

Care kits usually contain blankets, towels and hygiene items. ADRN also asks people to include an encouraging note for survivors in the kit, too. Kits can be tailored specifically for men, women, children or whole families.

Click here to learn how you can create a survivor care kit. Below are a list of items that need to be included, depending on what kind of kit you’re making.

Basic Care Kit Contents Women’s Kit Add-ons Men’s Kit Add-ons Kid’s Kit Add-ons -Towel (if family kit, purchase 4)

-Washcloth (if family kit, purchase 4)

-Soap

-Tissue Pack

-Toothbrush (If family kit, purchase 4)

-Toothpaste

-Deodorant (If family kit, purchase 4)

-Feminine Products (family or female version only)

-Shampoo

-Comb (if family kit, purchase 4)

-Blanket (if family kit, purchase 4)

-Pillow (as many as you can fit, if a family kit)

-Wipes -Lotion

-Pack of Feminine Pads -After Shave Lotion -Kid Wipes

-Forehead Temperature strip

-Small Tooth Brush

-Coloring Pack

-Activity Book

-Baby Bottles/Formula

-Diapers

-Baby Food Source: Austin Disaster Relief Network

The kits can be dropped off through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.