Just breathe. How to deal with holiday stress from an expert

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The holidays can be a stressful and emotional time for many, and that’s OK.

“Some people are dealing with things where they’re not feeling very connected,” said Matthew Harmon, a local therapist at Thriveworks. “They’re feeling isolated and depressed, anxious, unhappy.”

Financial stress plays a big role this time of year, according to Harmon.

“We all know that Holidays are not cheap. You gotta buy gifts, and there’s traveling and hosting events. And as prices increase, some people’s wages are not increasing. That can also create a feeling that they’re not supporting their families.”

Harmon warned social media could also trigger anxiety.

“You see the perfect image, you see a snapshot, but as we know, life is not always perfect.”

His advice? Take a deep breath.

“There are physiological aspects to relax breathing,” he said. “When you relax the body, it can relax the mind and kind of decrease some of that tension, stress, anxiety and worry that happens when we get too worked up.”

Volunteering can also boost your mood, “connecting with others, reaching out to friends, family support groups, community groups.”

Be sure to set realistic expectations and boundaries to keep from feeling overwhelmed.

“Sometimes, the best thing to say instead of kind of ‘ho, ho, ho’ in the holidays is to say ‘no, no, no,’” Harmon said.