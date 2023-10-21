AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites can use a new tool to track their Austin City Council members’ voting history at council meetings.

The city clerk’s office created a council voting history webpage to allow Austinites to check the voting history of the mayor and council members, a city release said Friday.

The online tool will show how each elected official has voted on all council items starting in 2023. The city said the voting records will be updated after each meeting’s minutes are approved.

The database filters votes by council member, date of meeting, vote cast, agenda item and other criteria.

The voting history page aims to increase transparency by “reinforcing the trust and relationship council members have created with the communities they represent,” a city release said.