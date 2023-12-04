Editor’s Note: The video at the top of this story shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hook ’em! The University of Texas at Austin will face off against the Washington Huskies in New Orleans Jan. 1 as part of the College Football Playoff Semifinals. As Longhorn fans rush to get their hands on bowl tickets, experts caution against falling for any fraudulent resale offers.

Gary Adler serves as executive director and counsel for the National Association of Ticket Brokers (NATB). He said fraudulent tickets can be an issue for any kind of event, but especially so when it’s a high-profile event or one that’s highly sought after, such as bowl game tickets.

Adler said fans need to do their homework in two key areas: where they’re looking to buy resale tickets from and how much money those resale tickets are being advertised for. NATB collaborates with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), with Adler adding NATB has a list of verified resellers that offer legitimate services. The BBB also tracks existing fraudulent businesses that have been reported on.

When it comes to ticket prices, Adler said most prospective resellers will post the same ticket on a wide variety of websites. He advised fans to look at several different resale portals and price options from verified listings, instead of just buying the first one they find.

“Don’t just go to the first site and buy the ticket there,” Adler said. “Because the price could be different, with the fees and the cost of the reseller. So do your homework about who you’re buying from, try to buy from an NATB member and do your homework on prices.”

Adler added NATB has some verified, legitimate Austin-based members the organization has vetted who are options to buy from.

For those who do fall for an illegitimate resale, Adler said the Office of the Attorney General accepts consumer complaints related to illegitimate businesses or fraudulent sales that violate the Deceptive Trade Practices Act. He also cautioned prospective buyers to use credit cards for ticket purchases, since you can report the charge and file a dispute to reclaim your money.

“If someone’s not willing to take a credit card, then that’s a giant red flag,” Adler said.

Beyond that, he said consumers should trust their intuition, especially when it comes to ticket prices or buyers not willing to accept payment options other than cash.

“If something looks too good, it probably is,” Adler said.

More tips on safe ticket-buying practices from the BBB and NATB are available online.