AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Liz Carpenter splash pad reopened Thursday morning after the City of Austin shut it down due to an electrical issue and a pipe leak. The city said the heat could also impact operations.

Paul Slutes, the Aquatic Program Manager with the city, said he believed the heat could cause a lot of the pump motors to overheat.

“We see this in splash pads that have enclosed pump rooms they are more susceptible to heat,” Slutes said.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department said it has fans to cool off the equipment.

Slutes said shutdowns were normal because several splash pads have automated timers, so they might stop operating for a few minutes.

For one nanny, a splash pad closure led her to something new.

“Our actual first experience here was because there was another splash pad closed and this was the closest one,” Rebecca Ritchie, a local nanny, said.

Austin Parks and Rec said its proactive approach was helping with repair work, which included ordering parts early. Prior to this, it would have taken weeks or months to repair an issue.

The city said it updates its website if a splash pad is expected to be closed for more than 24 hours.

The Liz Carpenter splash pad is located at 201 Dawson Road in Austin.