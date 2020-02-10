How the Austin Marathon helps this charity raise $20-30K to save dogs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Ascension Seton Austin Marathon is less than a week away, and local charities are ramping up efforts to raise money around the race.

The marathon’s charitable arm, Austin Gives Miles, supports 28 charities, including Blue Dog Rescue, a network of foster families ready to take in dogs saved mainly from shelters around the area.

“At any given time there’s probably 20 dogs that are in our care,” said Kathy Adaky, a volunteer with the group. They provide medical care, food, toys and other supplies so the foster dog parents don’t have to spend their own money. The average cost per pup is about $350, Adaky said.

When runners register for the marathon, they can select a charity to raise money for and create individual fundraising pages to support a cause they believe in. Blue Dog Rescue brings in between $10,000 and $20,000 in donations.

