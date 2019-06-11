How school finance bill will impact Austin area districts
Austin (KXAN) — On Tuesday, state leaders gathered as Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3 into law, a landmark public education finance reform bill.
The bill itself aims to reform school finance, reduce property taxes, and increase teacher pay. HB 3 will also decrease the amount of "recapture" payments, the controversial policy that forces property-wealthy school districts like Austin ISD to help pay for the schools in property-poor school districts.
In Texas, a district's property tax rate is made up of two parts: a maintenance and operations (M&O) tax rate and an interest and sinking (I&S) tax rate "which provides funds for payments on the debt that finances a district's facilities."
HB 3 will lower the M&O rate for most taxpayers.
The Legislative Budget Board has compiled estimates of the impacts of this bill on individual districts, which largely decreases the M&O tax rate and increases the revenue districts are getting. These changes are a result of the legislature's decision to change the school finance formula and to send more money to school districts. These numbers could change based on student population size or property values in the future.
Here's a look at some of the expected numbers for the 2020 Fiscal Year (which starts in September):
Austin ISD
Current law Maintenance & Operation (M&O) tax rate: $1.08
M&O tax rate under HB 3: $1.00
Average daily attendance under current law: 71,952
Dollars recaptured by the state under current law: $781,645,840
Dollars to be recaptured under HB 3: $588,289,485
Change in total M&O revenue under HB 3: $87,468,896
Total change in M&O revenue per student: $1,216
Under HB 3, property-wealthy districts like AISD will send less recapture — or Robin Hood — money to the state. Under the previous recapture law, Austin ISD would have owed the state $781.6 million next year, more than double what any other district would have paid.
The tax rate in Austin ISD would go down from $1.08 for every $100 of home value, to $1. Austin would get an additional $1,216 per student.
Round Rock ISD
Current law Maintenance & Operation (M&O) tax rate: $1.04
M&O tax rate under HB 3: $0.97
Average daily attendance under current law: 48,262
Dollars recaptured by the state under current law: $51,612,437
Dollars to be recaptured under HB 3: $0
Change in total M&O revenue under HB 3: $15,516,483
Total change in M&O revenue per student: $322
Under HB 3, Round Rock ISD will no longer need to pay into state recapture.
Leander ISD
Current law Maintenance & Operation (M&O) tax rate: $1.04
M&O tax rate under HB 3: $0.97
Average daily attendance under current law: 39,208
Dollars recaptured by the state under current law: $1,326,672
Dollars to be recaptured under HB 3: $0
Change in total M&O revenue under HB 3: $17,776,045
Total change in M&O revenue per student: $453
Under HB 3, Leander ISD will no longer need to pay into state recapture.
Pflugerville ISD
Current law Maintenance & Operation (M&O) tax rate: $1.06
M&O tax rate under HB 3: $0.99
Average daily attendance under current law: 24,162
Dollars recaptured by the state under current law: $0
Dollars to be recaptured under HB 3: $0
Change in total M&O revenue under HB 3: $16,952,453
Total change in M&O revenue per student: $702
Pflugervillle ISD already did not pay into state recapture, that will continue under HB 3. The district will still see an increase in M&O revenue of nearly $17 million under this change.
Hays CISD
Current law Maintenance & Operation (M&O) tax rate: $1.04
M&O tax rate under HB 3: $0.97
Average daily attendance under current law: 18,962
Dollars recaptured by the state under current law: $0
Dollars to be recaptured under HB 3: $0
Change in total M&O revenue under HB 3: $15,820,874
Total change in M&O revenue per student: $834
Georgetown ISD
Current law Maintenance & Operation (M&O) tax rate: $1.08
M&O tax rate under HB 3: $1
Average daily attendance under current law: 11,489
Dollars recaptured by the state under current law: $25,345,595
Dollars to be recaptured under HB 3: $3,512,610
Change in total M&O revenue under HB 3: $10,372,737
Total change in M&O revenue per student: $903
Bastrop ISD
Current law Maintenance & Operation (M&O) tax rate: $1.04
M&O tax rate under HB 3: $0.97
Average daily attendance under current law: 10,328
Dollars recaptured by the state under current law: $0
Dollars to be recaptured under HB 3: $0
Change in total M&O revenue under HB 3: $12,003,064
Total change in M&O revenue per student: $1,162
More Austin Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man shot at group of men after accusing one of cheating with his girlfriend, police say
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting at a group of men in a southwest Austin trailer park on Friday, June 7.
According to the arrest warrant, Jose Dennis Caballero, 35, drove up to the victim’s home at the Country Aire Mobile Home Park at 8220 W. State Highway 71, where the victim and several of his cousins were hanging out outside when Caballero allegedly started firing.
One of the cousins of the victim told police that the incident stemmed from a May 13 incident when Caballero’s brother had accused the victim of dating his girlfriend. The victim said that during that incident the brother broke a full beer bottle on his face/ear and then Caballero and three other unidentified men assaulted the victim’s cousin and threatened him with a gun.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SCAM ALERT: Dozens of Austinites targeted Tuesday morning, Austin Energy warns
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy is warning customers not to fall for a scam after dozens of people received fake call Tuesday morning.
"We've had nearly 4 dozen customers report scam calls this morning," the utility company wrote on Twitter. "The scammers are demanding immediate payment to avoid cutoff (of service)."Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
IT'S OUT! ACL releases daily lineup; 1-day wristbands will go on sale at noon
AUSTIN (KXAN) — One-day tickets for the Austin City Limits Music Festival go on sale today starting at noon Tuesday. Two hours before sales start, ACL festival organizers released the daily lineup at 10 a.m. Tuesday.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
-
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Tropical disturbance evolving in the Gulf of Mexico
- Austin Police find 169 pounds of meth in north Austin apartment
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face