How school finance bill will impact Austin area districts

Austin (KXAN) — On Tuesday, state leaders gathered as Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3 into law, a landmark public education finance reform bill.

The bill itself aims to reform school finance, reduce property taxes, and increase teacher pay. HB 3 will also decrease the amount of "recapture" payments, the controversial policy that forces property-wealthy school districts like Austin ISD to help pay for the schools in property-poor school districts.

In Texas, a district's property tax rate is made up of two parts: a maintenance and operations (M&O) tax rate and an interest and sinking (I&S) tax rate "which provides funds for payments on the debt that finances a district's facilities."

HB 3 will lower the M&O rate for most taxpayers.

The Legislative Budget Board has compiled estimates of the impacts of this bill on individual districts, which largely decreases the M&O tax rate and increases the revenue districts are getting. These changes are a result of the legislature's decision to change the school finance formula and to send more money to school districts. These numbers could change based on student population size or property values in the future.

Here's a look at some of the expected numbers for the 2020 Fiscal Year (which starts in September):

Austin ISD

Current law Maintenance & Operation (M&O) tax rate: $1.08

M&O tax rate under HB 3: $1.00

Average daily attendance under current law: 71,952

Dollars recaptured by the state under current law: $781,645,840

Dollars to be recaptured under HB 3: $588,289,485

Change in total M&O revenue under HB 3: $87,468,896

Total change in M&O revenue per student: $1,216

Under HB 3, property-wealthy districts like AISD will send less recapture — or Robin Hood — money to the state. Under the previous recapture law, Austin ISD would have owed the state $781.6 million next year, more than double what any other district would have paid.

The tax rate in Austin ISD would go down from $1.08 for every $100 of home value, to $1. Austin would get an additional $1,216 per student.

Round Rock ISD

Current law Maintenance & Operation (M&O) tax rate: $1.04

M&O tax rate under HB 3: $0.97

Average daily attendance under current law: 48,262

Dollars recaptured by the state under current law: $51,612,437

Dollars to be recaptured under HB 3: $0

Change in total M&O revenue under HB 3: $15,516,483

Total change in M&O revenue per student: $322

Under HB 3, Round Rock ISD will no longer need to pay into state recapture.

Leander ISD

Current law Maintenance & Operation (M&O) tax rate: $1.04

M&O tax rate under HB 3: $0.97

Average daily attendance under current law: 39,208

Dollars recaptured by the state under current law: $1,326,672

Dollars to be recaptured under HB 3: $0

Change in total M&O revenue under HB 3: $17,776,045

Total change in M&O revenue per student: $453

Under HB 3, Leander ISD will no longer need to pay into state recapture.

Pflugerville ISD

Current law Maintenance & Operation (M&O) tax rate: $1.06

M&O tax rate under HB 3: $0.99

Average daily attendance under current law: 24,162

Dollars recaptured by the state under current law: $0

Dollars to be recaptured under HB 3: $0

Change in total M&O revenue under HB 3: $16,952,453

Total change in M&O revenue per student: $702

Pflugervillle ISD already did not pay into state recapture, that will continue under HB 3. The district will still see an increase in M&O revenue of nearly $17 million under this change.

Hays CISD

Current law Maintenance & Operation (M&O) tax rate: $1.04

M&O tax rate under HB 3: $0.97

Average daily attendance under current law: 18,962

Dollars recaptured by the state under current law: $0

Dollars to be recaptured under HB 3: $0

Change in total M&O revenue under HB 3: $15,820,874

Total change in M&O revenue per student: $834

Georgetown ISD

Current law Maintenance & Operation (M&O) tax rate: $1.08

M&O tax rate under HB 3: $1

Average daily attendance under current law: 11,489

Dollars recaptured by the state under current law: $25,345,595

Dollars to be recaptured under HB 3: $3,512,610

Change in total M&O revenue under HB 3: $10,372,737

Total change in M&O revenue per student: $903

Bastrop ISD

Current law Maintenance & Operation (M&O) tax rate: $1.04

M&O tax rate under HB 3: $0.97

Average daily attendance under current law: 10,328

Dollars recaptured by the state under current law: $0

Dollars to be recaptured under HB 3: $0

Change in total M&O revenue under HB 3: $12,003,064

Total change in M&O revenue per student: $1,162