How Pres. Trump’s visit to Austin is providing a spark to manufacturing in the city

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Industry experts say they are excited President Donald Trump will visit Central Texas on Wednesday in a planned visit to Apple’s manufacturing facility in north Austin.

Trump will tour the company’s facilities with CEO Tim Cook in an effort to showcase a company keeping jobs in America.

In September the tech giant announced it would manufacture its new line of Mac Pro computers in Austin, not China.

Ed Latson, the executive director of the Austin regional Manufacturers Association said this is an opportunity to showcase a developed section of Austin’s work-force and economy.

“Most manufacturers in the city are excited that he is visiting and drawing attention to the sector,” Latson said. “It’s a strong community with a lot of capabilities.”

According to the Austin Regional Manufacturers Association, the industry in Austin is comprised of more than 1,500 companies which make more than $11.5 billion in products.

ARMA said it adds 1,000 jobs annually, employing more than 57,000 people with an average salary of $93,000.

Air Force One arrives at ABIA shortly after 1 p.m.