How one Austin woman says she got a hold of Vince Young’s Rose Bowl trophy, helmet

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — A person claiming to have memorabilia belonging to former Texas Longhorn quarterback Vince Young is now selling his belongings on eBay.

The woman says she bought two of his Houston storage lockers at an auction after he stopped making payments.

The seller tells us she saw Vincent Young’s name in a newspaper listing for storage unit sales. That’s when she made the jump to buy. She says she paid several thousand dollars for the two units.

Now, she’s selling each item inside for several thousand dollars.

“It’s definitely exciting, I can say that,” says Austin Doerr, Out of the Past Collectibles co-owner.

When he first saw the eBay listing for Young’s Rose Bowl trophy, he paused.

“You definitely want to try to look into the item and find someone that might know about it, if you don’t,” Doerr says.

“I personally always like to touch everything and physically see the thing in front of me that I’m buying.”

Doerr has been in the antique business his whole life. He says online bidders should beware.

“People want to make money out there and some people don’t have guidelines on how to do that, they will do it anyway they can,” Doerr says.

The antique aficionado says he’s not surprised by the price tags; $50,000 for the trophy and $100,000 for the helmet the buyer says Young wore during that 2006 Rose Bowl game.

“When you find that person who really is a fan of that sport player or maybe that team or franchise or something like that, they will go to any length to get an item if they know that it is real, it is that one-of-a-kind thing that they’re looking for that no one else is going to have,” Doerr says.

KXAN spoke with the seller over the phone today.

She wanted to remain anonymous but says she buys storage units for a living and as a sports fan herself, knew the value of the items inside.

Doerr says if the memorabilia checks out, he hopes they stay visible.

“Don’t hide them in the attic, get them out there and let people enjoy them because I think it’s some really cool stuff,” he says.