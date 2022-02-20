How much time did Austinites lose sitting in rush hour traffic in 2021?

Latest data from TomTom International B.V. outlines just how much time Austinites spent in traffic in 2021, as well as trends pre- and during-pandemic times. (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Believe it or not, Austin’s traffic levels aren’t quite yet back at pre-pandemic traffic levels, but that hasn’t stopped drivers from sitting in hours of rush hour traffic once again. The average Austin driver spent 74 hours sitting in rush hour traffic in 2021, 59 fewer hours than 2019.

The latest traffic report data from TomTom International B.V. tracked average peak traffic levels during a.m. and p.m. commute times, monthly average congestion levels and the best days and times to avoid traffic. From an international standpoint, Austin is ranked 221st among total cities surveyed for its traffic congestion levels, per TomTom.

For TomTom’s methodology, a 20% — Austin’s yearly average for 2021 — means that Austinites’ commutes took, on average, 20% longer than they would be under base level, non-congestion conditions. For example: If a trip were to take 30 minutes without congestion, a 20% congestion level would tack on an additional six minutes to the driver’s commute.

While 2021 congestion levels saw significant increases compared to March-December 2020 levels, they still trail behind monthly averages during 2019. While 2021 saw an average congestion level of 20% over baseline, non-congested trip commute times, 2019 reported a 27% congestion level.

Data from TomTom’s traffic report also highlights the influence large scale events, such as last February’s winter freeze, has on congestion. Friday, Feb. 19 was the most congested day in Austin in 2021, which correlated to the end of the February freeze and a return to highs in the 40s following a week in subfreezing temperatures.

During the work week, average a.m., midday and p.m. congestion levels stayed consistent, with 8 a.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. earning the top spots, respectively. On the weekends, those averages were as follows:

Saturday: 11 a.m. (morning commute); 3 p.m. (midday commute); 4 p.m. (evening commute)

Sunday: 11 a.m. (morning commute); 1 p.m. (midday commute); 4 p.m. (evening commute)

And while you might be noticing worse morning and evening commute times now than during 2020, 2021 a.m. and p.m. congestion levels were significantly lower than they were pre-pandemic in 2019.

