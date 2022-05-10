AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin will learn just how much money the 2021 Austin City Limits Music Festival brought into the city Tuesday morning.

Mayor Steve Adler will announce the festival’s economic impact during a 10 a.m. press conference at Georgian Acres Neighborhood Park.

The amount of charitable donations for the Austin Parks Foundation gathered from the 2021 festival will also be released. Those proceeds will go toward improvements for parks across Austin.

KXAN plans to stream the press conference in this story and on the KXAN Facebook page.

The group that puts on the festival said in 2019 alone, ACL Fest pumped $291 million into the Austin economy. A study released in 2019 showed between 2006 and 2016 the festival brought almost $1.5 billion to the city.

The event was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This press conference will come an hour after the 2022 festival lineup is set to be announced. Some of last year’s artists included Miley Cyrus, George Strait, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion.