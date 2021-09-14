How much has AISD spent on masks, hand sanitizer since pandemic started?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District says it is stocked up and ready to continue distributing masks and other gear to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as the pandemic continues on.

The district is requiring students and staff to wear masks, and they are also relying on other COVID-19 safety equipment as well.

It’s all stored at AISD’s service center.

Since March 2020, the district has distributed 2.8 million adult-size disposable masks, 1.4 million kid-sized masks and more than 500,000 washable masks.

The district had 9,000 gallons of hand sanitizer donated and has distributed 6,500 gallons. They have also handed out 66,000 16-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer.

How much has the district spent on PPE since the pandemic started?

AISD has spent $13 million on all the personal protective equipment since March 2020.

Some of that will be covered by the district, and the rest will be covered by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund, or ESSER II.

The district says the biggest needs for masks and hand sanitizer have been for middle school and high school students.