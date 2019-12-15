How much did Donald Trump’s visit to Austin cost local law enforcement?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — President Donald Trump’s recent visit to Austin cost law enforcement more than $44,000, the Austin Police Department has revealed.

The Commander-in-Chief spent several hours in the city after flying in on Air Force One on Nov. 20.

He toured an Apple manufacturing facility with the company’s CEO Tim Cook – the site, Flex, is where Apple is creating its new line of Mac Pro computers.

In a statement released to KXAN, APD said that the cost of providing law enforcement services associated with this visit was approximately $44,159.

These expenses are not reimbursed by the federal government, APD added.

In 2016, KXAN reported on the cost of Barack and Michelle Obama’s visits to the city during SXSW in March of that year.

Due to the festival, it was difficult to determine the exact cost incurred, according to APD.

A report found that Michelle Obama’s visit on March 15, 2016 reflected 334.75 overtime hours, with an estimated cost of $23,185.46.

Barack Obama, then President of the US, visited four days earlier. An APD report established that just 66.5 overtime hours were logged in relation to the event, at a cost of $4,743.48.

However, it is believed that some of the overtime was instead included with SXSW overtime rather than federal security, making it impossible to determine how many hours were attributable to Obama’s visit.