AUSTIN (KXAN) — Throughout fiscal year 2022-23, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services assisted 169 patients involved in electric scooter and micro-mobility crashes. While only representing a minute threshold of ATCEMS’ total FY23 patients, officials are cautioning better safety practices from those riding scooters around town.

Between July 1 and Sept. 30, ATCEMS responded to 48 cases related to micro-mobility cases — marking just 0.16% of the 29,423 patients seen by ATCEMS during that same time period. On Monday, ATCEMS Division Chief Kevin Parker told the City of Austin’s public safety committee head and face injuries were the most prevalent ones treated, and most of them were consistent with people not wearing protective gear.

“We’re very supportive of wearing helmets, wearing any type of protective equipment,” Parker told the committee.

Among the 169 patients seen in FY23, 132 of them were transported, with eight of those transports classified as having critical or life-threatening injuries.

The city’s downtown corridor and entertainment districts saw the highest concentration of e-scooter clusters, particularly between Cesar Chavez Street and Eighth Street. The timestamps of most patients seeking ATCEMS’ help were consistent with those entertainment districts’ peak operating hours, with the vast majority of cases documented between midnight and 5 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, per ATCEMS data.

The majority of patients involved in e-scooter crashes were reported in the 20-29 and 30-39 age ranges. Among those ages 20-29, there were 27 women and 27 men treated by ATCEMS in FY23. For patients ages 30-39, there were 19 women and 29 men treated last fiscal year.

Parker did acknowledge these scooter-related injuries had minimal impact on ATCEMS’ system and resources. However, he said residents can still make smarter decisions to help prevent injuries from happening in the first place.

“If you have been drinking, considering using an Uber or a Lyft or some other transport modality that would get you to your destination safer,” he said.