AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is mourning after one officer was shot and killed and another was injured after a SWAT situation in south Austin early Saturday morning.

This was the third APD officer shot and killed in the line of duty in 45 years, a law enforcement source told KXAN. APD Interim Chief Robin Henderson said the department is not identifying the officers involved at this time, and the officer who was hurt is in stable condition.

Henderson also confirmed that “two apparent victims of the suspect” were found dead inside the residence off Bernoulli Drive. The suspect also died at the scene.

The Austin Police Association (APA) has data on its website dating back to 1875 of APD officers who were killed in the line of duty.

While other officers have died in crashes or from COVID-19 in recent years, the last APD officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty was Senior Police Officer Jaime Padron in April 2012.

According to previous reporting from KXAN, Padron, 40, responded to a north Austin Walmart to investigate reports of an intoxicated man who was shoplifting.

When Padron arrived and approached the suspect, he tried to run out of the store. That’s when Padron tackled the suspect to the ground. During the struggle, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Padron fatally in the neck.

According to APA, Padron was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and had served with APD for three years.

Across the country

There have been 99 law enforcement line-of-duty deaths nationwide so far this year. The leading cause has been gunfire, which caused 40 incidences, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks law enforcement deaths.

In Texas, there have been six officers killed in the line of duty so far this year, not including APD’s lost officer Saturday, according to the Officer Down Memorial. Louisiana saw the highest number of officers lost — eight total as of Nov. 11 — in the country, according to the Officer Down Memorial.