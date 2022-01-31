How is UT tracking COVID-19 cases on campus this semester?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As students return to in-person classes Monday after a two-week virtual period, University of Texas at Austin health leaders are working to combat increases in COVID-19 positivity rates among students, faculty and staff.

Data from University Health Services and UT Health Austin reports a combined student, faculty and staff positivity rate of 42.86% as of late last week. That positivity rate correlates to the percent of viral load present in tests conducted within the last seven days; of 602 total tests administered by UHS and UTHA, 258 came back positive.

As of Jan. 28, there are an estimated 1,115 active cases on campus. Cumulatively, there have been approximately 6,100 student cases since Sept. 1, 2020 and roughly 2,100 faculty and staff cases during that same time frame.

In a Jan. 25 release, UT President Jay Hartzell said data points observed by UT’s COVID-19 executive committee highlighted improvements in campus viral activity. The student positivity rate peaked at 55.87% on Jan. 4 and faculty and staff positivity rate at 44.44% on Jan. 3.

“Since we announced our changes to the start of the spring semester, our COVID-19 executive committee has been closely monitoring conditions on campus and in the surrounding area to determine when we would be able to return safely to our full in-person activities and operations,” Hartzell said in the release. “Multiple data points, including campus case counts and Proactive Community Testing (PCT) positivity rates, indicate the situation on and around our campus is improving, and therefore we will resume all in-person classes and campus operations January 31, as planned.”

Campus health leaders will provide two on-campus testing options for students, faculty and staff this semester. UT’s proactive community testing is a free resource offered to asymptomatic students and faculty members who aren’t showing signs or symptoms for COVID-19 but are curious about their status or who might have been exposed. That is in addition to free clinical testing for people displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

As of late last week, the combined PCT positivity rate for students, faculty and staff members was reported at 3.63%, with 300 positive tests out of 8,267 conducted.

Dr. Terrance Hines, executive director and chief medical officer of University Health Services, said asymptomatic testing resources are a crucial resource given omicron’s high transmission rate but lack of visible symptoms in some patients who contract the variant.

“It’s really important to have that asymptomatic testing available, because it does include people who might have been exposed or who might be quarantining,” he said. “But it’s also about just having an awareness of the presence of COVID in our community, because the presentation of that disease is so variable.”

Currently, Hines said the campus is monitoring both clinical testing and PCT positivity rates, as well as overall case counts among the campus community. While clinical testing and PCT positivity rates don’t factor in self-reported at-home rapid test results, those positive cases are included in overall case numbers, he added.

This week, PCT tests will be available at the following locations through Friday:

Student Services Building, G1.406: By appointment: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-5:30 p.m.

Proactive Testing Jester – Speedway & 21st Street: By appointment: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-5 p.m.

Texas Union – Eastwood Room 2.102: Walk up: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.



The following walk-up PCT testing options are also available this week without an appointment:

Monday, Jan. 31: Doty Fine Arts Building 1.204: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 1: Robert Rowling Hall 1.234/1.230: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2: Nursing Building 2.104F: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Engineering Education & Research Center: 2-5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3: Doty Fine Arts Building 1.204: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4: Pickle Research Campus – Commons: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.



Students, faculty and staff who test positive are advised to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and are requested to isolate for at least five days, Hines said. Once they’ve gone 24 hours with improved symptoms and a lack of fever that isn’t due to fever-reducing medicine, they’ll be asked to take an antigen test before discontinuing isolation.

If they still test positive, they’ll be asked to continue isolating until they test negative, Hines said. Even after ending their isolation, officials ask students and staff continue to wear a mask and minimize in-person activities where possible until 10 days after they first tested positive, per CDC guidelines.

“We have some control over the availability of tests, and that may not be the case in other places in our community,” he said. “So I think that’s particularly important to us to really be able to understand what the denominator is when we’re analyzing those [positivity rates], but we’re looking at really the big picture of what is the presence of COVID in our community, what is the impact of that to our university, and vice versa.”