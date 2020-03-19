How is COVID-19 impacting salons and spas? All involved asking for more guidance

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Should you cancel your nail appointment? Should hair stylists keep cutting hair?

In spite of growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19, there hasn’t been much guidance for customers or cosmetologists.

After the city of Austin shut down dine-in service for restaurants and bars, as well as prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people, KXAN received dozens of tips and questions about why other businesses were allowed to stay open.

For the beauty and body care industry, the response has varied across the board.

Nationwide beauty store Sephora closed all their retail stores until April 3. They announced they will still pay store employees for scheduled shifts during the closure.

Meanwhile spa chain Massage Envy posted on their website, saying, “This is a rapidly evolving situation and there have been closures. Any Franchise location under mandatory government order to close will do that. All Massage Envy franchise locations are independently owned and operated, and the franchise owners are continuously assessing the Coronavirus situation in their area.”

The city of Austin laid out rules and guidelines for local businesses, but there’s no specific mention of salons or spas.

A city spokesperson said each small business is “self-managing.” As long as they are operating under “social distancing requirements,” they are allowed to continue operations.

The city also clarified the city ban was for gatherings of people.

The online guidelines read, “These Orders do not prohibit the use of enclosed spaces where 10 or more people may be present at different times during the day, so long as 10 or more people are not present in the space at the same time.“

Deklynd Channing, owner of Deco Blue Salon, said his operation usually houses far less than 10 people anyway.

“We are asking clients not to bring in friends or children,” he said. “We are not double booking, things like that.”

He said his employees are also using extra cleaning products, washing their hands multiple times throughout each appointment, and wiping down surfaces every few minutes.

One hair stylist told KXAN she works in a gallery salon, where small business owners rent out space from a large salon facility, and she worries there’s not enough being done.

“We have waiting areas where there can be 20 people loitering in the hallway,” she said. “We are not completely isolated. We share bathrooms, break rooms, laundry rooms and common waiting rooms. I just don’t know anymore.”

The stylist said she’d prefer to halt business altogether, but rent is still due to the gallery space since there’s been no guidance from the city to close.

“I haven’t taken any clients and I haven’t been to work,” she said, in part because she feels the facility isn’t doing enough to sanitize common spaces.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Registration (TDLR) said they are “strongly urging employers” of licensed barbers, cosmetologists, massage therapists, and more to check the state and local health authority’s recommendations.

“Whether to stay open is a business decision. Local public health authorities have the authority to shut down businesses,” a statement from TDLR said.

“I want to do everything I can to keep my clients safe. I’ll be upset that I’ll be broke, that I’m not going to have any income coming in,” she said. “But I’m in more close proximity to people than in a restaurant or bar.”

The city of Austin announced it will provide resources for much of the population affected by COVID-19. Meanwhile, fundraisers for the restaurant and service industries are cropping up all over the city, too.

The stylist said she knows many places have to stay open while they can, to stay afloat.

“Salons, barbers and stylists, we fall into a special category where we really get looked over in that regard. There’s no speak of, ‘how are they going to compensate us‘,” she said.

She went on, “What I really hope most of all is that there’s more clarification on the parameters of what social gatherings are.”