How Hurricane Ida could impact Austin businesses and drivers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While the full damage of Hurricane Ida is still being assessed, Texas business owners and industry experts are already preparing to feel impacts.

Ida made landfall twice in Louisiana over the weekend, both times as a major category four hurricane.

Seafood

Jack Gilmore, owner of Jack Allen’s Kitchen, said the seafood industry was already in trouble due to COVID-19-related supply chain issues.

His sister restaurants, Salt Traders Coastal Cooking in Round Rock and Austin, import 20,000 oysters per week. He told KXAN hurricane impacts will be felt for the next couple of weeks, saying Ida hit a “very critical piece of the Gulf of Mexico.”

TLC Austin told KXAN it will likely have trouble getting red snapper due to the storm.

Edward Anderson, a supply chain expert, said how long we’ll see that impact depends on how quickly fishermen can get back into the water, but port capacity is already down due to COVID-19.

“It’s not just the fact of fishing fleets have been damaged and whether they can go out or not, there’s also the infrastructural issues that you have to get the fish to where it’s going really fast,” said Anderson, of the University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business. “And so to the extent that the airports are knocked out, and the port capacity is down.”

Gas

Anderson said damage is still being assessed at oil and gas facilities, but refineries are currently out of power.

“Which is about 8% of our refinery capacity in the U.S. approximately. Now, whether they’re going to be down a week, or five weeks, nobody’s quite sure yet, because it’s dependent upon how stable power grid is in Louisiana and other related utilities issues,” Anderson explained.

He said besides Hurricane Katrina, previous hurricanes that have hit the gulf have resulted in about a 10-15 cent rise per gallon.

Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas said we could see that impact start in the next few days and last for a few weeks.

“That’s the biggest takeaway for drivers, is knowing that we could see some prices fluctuate but typically, this doesn’t last more than a few weeks after a hurricane and then things go back to normal,” he said. “We get our fuel from, you know, down in the Corpus Christi area, Houston area. Those places were not impacted by this storm, at least not significantly, so certainly it’s not going to have as big of an impact to Texas as say, [Hurricane] Harvey did.”

Tune in to KXAN News at 10 p.m. for more from Reporter Tahera Rahman.