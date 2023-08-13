AUSTIN (KXAN) — A KXAN viewer said she conducted an experiment this week just to see how hot it really was in Austin.
Jennifer Grube, a resident in northwest Austin, said it was hot enough to bake cookies on her car’s dashboard.
“Started at 12:30 pm. After an hour I flattened them with the back of a spoon, by 3:45 the flattened cookies had baked edges but raw centers. By 4:45 pm they were done and crispy,” Grube said in a ReportIt sent to KXAN.
She also said the ones that were thicker to start with were easier to remove from the baking pan than the thinner ones.
This story came from a ReportIt story tip. Send your own story ideas to Reportit@kxan.com or through KXAN’s contact page.