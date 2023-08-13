AUSTIN (KXAN) — A KXAN viewer said she conducted an experiment this week just to see how hot it really was in Austin.

Jennifer Grube, a resident in northwest Austin, said it was hot enough to bake cookies on her car’s dashboard.

The cookie experiment begins shortly after noon (Courtesy Jennifer Grube)

Cookie edges begin to get crispy around 3:45 p.m. (Courtesy Jennifer Grube)

A look at the finished product by 4:45 p.m. Freshly (car) baked cookies anyone? (Courtesy Jennifer Grube)

“Started at 12:30 pm. After an hour I flattened them with the back of a spoon, by 3:45 the flattened cookies had baked edges but raw centers. By 4:45 pm they were done and crispy,” Grube said in a ReportIt sent to KXAN.

She also said the ones that were thicker to start with were easier to remove from the baking pan than the thinner ones.