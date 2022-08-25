AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Robert Reed, owner of Wicked Wings in south Austin and Kyle, was pleasantly surprised two weeks ago when he saw the price of a 40-pound case of chicken wings fall from $104 to $76.

After 15 years owning Domino’s Pizza franchises, Reed started his wing business four years ago. He said the lowest he has seen wing prices fall is $65 a case.

The average nationwide wholesale price of chicken wings fell to roughly $1.68 per pound in July, according to an Aug. 18 U.S. Department of Agriculture report. That was the lowest level since May 2020, and represented a 48% drop from a high of $3.25 per pound in May 2021.