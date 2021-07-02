How early should you get to Austin airport before a July 4 holiday flight?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport’s reminding travelers to get in very early to avoid missed flights.

ABIA says 26,000 people have already moved through the airport — and an estimated 28,000 are expected to do the same over the weekend.

For perspective, summer-kickoff, Memorial Day weekend saw about only 28,000 passengers in 2019. So it appears travel numbers are returning to pre-COVID travel totals.

ABIA recommends travelers give themselves extra time to get to the airport and onto their flights. Busiest times are from aroun 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. Flyers are urged to arrive at ABIA at least three hours early. Other peak times include between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fridays will be the busiest days to fly out of Austin, ABIA rep Bryce Dubee said last month.

Officials are also reminding passengers: federal laws still require mask-wearing in terminals and on flights.