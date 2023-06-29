AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers will resume patrols in Austin Sunday after a temporary one-and-a-half month halt.

This is has some relieved – and others uneasy.

“A lot of fear, a lot of frustration,” said Alexia Leclerq, policy director for Poder, an environmental justice group based in east Austin. She said Poder and the Austin Justice Coalition created a petition opposing DPS’ presence in the city.

“We’ve really seen them harass our black and brown communities,” she said.

But people like Tim Altanero, who lives in southwest Austin, welcome DPS’ return for the sake of the city’s safety.

“We are terrified frankly of the crime taking place,” he said. “Thank goodness we have them there to help us out.”

Comparing DPS traffic stop, arrest, and other data to APD

KXAN obtained a report from the APD detailing traffic stops, arrests, citations, drug seizures, gun seizures, and stolen vehicle recoveries, among other facets.

Here is what those figures look like compared to reports DPS has previously released about its actions in Austin.

From March 30 – April 3, troopers made 1,570 traffic stops, according to DPS. APD made 223, according to the report obtained by KXAN.

DPS said troopers wrote tickets in 765 of those stops. By comparison, APD issued 217 citations from March 30 – April 3. It’s important to note that unlike troopers, police issue citations in instances other than when pulling people over; and DPS’ role as part of this initiative had an emphasis on making traffic stops in areas with high rates of violent crime and roads most susceptible to dangerous crashes.

KXAN also compared the March 30 – April 3 APD traffic stop numbers to two other five-day periods before DPS came to town. In both of those pre-DPS sample periods, APD averaged about 100 more citations and traffic stops than when DPS was in Austin.

Austin Police made more arrests than DPS throughout the initial phase of the partnership.

From March 30 – April 10, a 12-day period, the report showed APD made 554 felony arrests and 724 misdemeanor arrests, compared to DPS’ 117 felony arrests and 81 misdemeanor arrests.

Current Austin Police Department staffing levels

As of Monday, APD said 327 vacancies for sworn officers.

That number was at 315 about one week ago.

The department said cadets have been citing rising housing costs as one of the main obstacles when it comes to entering the police academy.

The city now offers a $15,000 signing bonus for cadets that gets distributed throughout the course of their time in the academy.

The next cadet class begins Sept. 11.

KXAN will continue to look through the several reports obtained detailing similar data points. Check back for updates.