AUSTIN (KXAN) — As patrols by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in Austin resume, we’re getting a look at how police response times changed during the first deployment.

The city has created a “dedicated webpage about the partnership,” Mayor Kirk Watson said. The page says the partnership, which first started in March, are “the result of staffing challenges currently faced by the Austin Police Department.”

In addition to reducing violent crime, fatal crashes and injury crashes in Austin, reducing APD response times was named as one of the “core goals” of the partnership. Watson said the data shows response times were reduced.

“The partnership has been vital to addressing our public safety needs — especially as the Austin Police Department continues to face a significant staffing challenge,” Watson said in a statement Monday. “The initial DPS deployment helped reduce violent crime, lower response times, and give our officers a little more time to engage with the communities they serve.”

According to data posted on the city’s new webpage, response times dropped in every city council district during the first deployment.

The change was most notable in District 10, which covers northwest Austin. Average response times between April 2 and May 13 were 9 mins and 32 seconds in the district, down from the 11 minutes and 6 second average seen between March 2022 and March 2023. That’s a difference of 94 seconds.

With the exception of District 8, covering southwest Austin, every district saw a reduction in response times of at least 30 seconds.

It is important to note that the response time averages provided by the city are not direct comparisons. The response times for before the DPS deployment are averaged across an entire year. Those during the DPS deployment were averaged across just six weeks.

APD said the DPS deployment will look different this time around. Troopers will still focus on crime hot spot areas and high-traffic roadways, but will also assist in sectors with the lowest APD staff levels.

Watson said he welcomes the “supplement and support” provided by DPS.