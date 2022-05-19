AUSTIN (KXAN) — On the list of air travel hassles, having to remove one’s shoes at security checkpoints would likely be near the top.

As Austin-Bergstrom International Airport grapples with long security lines, KXAN checked in with a company developing a scanner that would mean everyone could keep their shoes on, not just those with TSA PreCheck.

A year ago, Liberty Defense Holdings, a concealed weapons detection company, acquired two technology licenses from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL).

Researchers at PNNL came up with a high-definition scanner specifically meant to detect potential threats in a person’s footwear. A passenger would simply stand on a platform for two seconds.

Speaking with KXAN on Thursday, Liberty Defense CEO Bill Frain said the company was about “two to three” years away from having a product ready to present to the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA).

Frain said it would then be up to the TSA to decide where to deploy the scanners, adding that airports — like Austin’s — could request the technology from the federal agency.

PNN researchers also developed the holographic millimeter-wave scanning technology used in the full-body scanners passengers step into.

Frain said it hopes to be able to incorporate the shoe scanner into those body scanners.

“You’re going to be able to stand there and put your hands up, but at the same time, you’re going to be scanned for anything in your shoes,” Frain said, adding he believes the tech could speed up the screening process by 25%.

