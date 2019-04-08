How can storms cause headaches?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Why do some people get a headache when it rains?

Weather related headaches are common. A 2011 Japanese study published in the Journal of Internal Medicine found that 64 percent of the migraine patients they studied suffered a headache either two days before or after severe weather arrived.

A 2007 study published in the medical journal Cephalalgia found that of the 1,207 patients they evaluated, 53.2 percent claim weather was the cause of their migraine. Additionally, 79.7 percent blamed stress, 57.3 percent said they had not eaten and 49.8 percent of those evaluated said sleep played a role.

How could weather cause your headache?

As severe weather roles in, barometric or atmospheric pressure drops. Reducing the amount of air pressure outside your body. The air inside your body, filling up the sinuses in your head, bones, and joints then expands. This puts pressure on your brain. The greater the pressure drop outside your body, the greater the force exerted on your brain.

So if you suffer from headaches brought on by weather — what can you do?

Experts recommend take pain medication, finding ways to reduce stress, drink more water and wear sunglasses as it may help with photosensitivity. Magnesium intake increase is also recommended, by eating dark leafy greens, fish and avocados.