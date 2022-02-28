How can parents protect their kids from fentanyl? Monday panel explores topic

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Cedar Park mother whose son died from a pill laced with fentanyl organized an event Monday night to answer other parents’ questions about the deadly drug.

Becky Stewart started “A Change for Cam,” named after her son, after he died in March 2021. The goal is to educate families and students about the dangers of fake pills, including a panel Monday from 6-7:30 p.m. The event is at Hill Country Bible Church at 12124 Ranch Road 620 North and will also be streamed online.

KXAN Investigator Arezow Doost first profiled their family in a KXAN investigation last year about how deaths caused by fentanyl were higher than ever in Central Texas. She is moderating the panel, which also includes State Rep. Ann Johnson, representatives from the Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement, plus mental health experts and affected family members.

The event, called “One Pill Can Kill: A Fentanyl Awareness Panel Discussion” is free to the public.

KXAN recently analyzed deaths caused by synthetic opioids across the nation and found while Texas was among many that have seen an increase, four states actually saw drops in these kinds of deaths. The investigation reveals what solutions are working in those four states and whether they could be implemented here.