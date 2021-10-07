How boot-making startup Tecovas has grown from single store to 17 in a couple years

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Tecovas Inc. founder and CEO Paul Hedrick appreciates the irony.

Though the Austin-headquartered startup launched in 2015 as a direct-to-consumer e-commerce company, the Western apparel company that sells boots, bags, jeans and more only hired its first director of technology, Tim Incoll, this past May.

“We were a digital-first brand without having a tech team,” Hedrick said.

But under Hedrick, the company has embraced tech from the start, which has helped Tecovas rapidly expand its business, including into brick-and-mortar retail, now with 17 stores in 10 states. The company in March opened its Nashville location.

