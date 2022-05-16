AUSTIN (KXAN) — More families are turning to a local nonprofit for help during the ongoing national shortage of baby formula, while at the same time the group is experiencing a generous bump in donations because of it.

The Mother’s Milk Bank at Austin reported having a “significant increase in demand” recently from parents seeking another feeding option while they struggle to find powdered baby formula at local stores. The factors fueling this shortage include a voluntary recall for several popular formula products made at an Abbott Nutrition plant in Michigan coupled with supply chain issues for ingredients.

Kim Updegrove, the milk bank’s executive director, said her nonprofit is getting as many as 30 extra calls per week from families asking about the raw unpasteurized milk donated by local mothers who passed the screening process. Additionally, she said there’s been a “sudden increase” in more women coming forward to express interest in going through the steps to become a donor.

Earlier this year, the Mother’s Milk Bank shared how it struggled to maintain enough donors to keep up a supply of breast milk donations, as that quickly dwindled through the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Joe Biden’s administration on Monday is expected to announce an agreement to reopen the largest domestic manufacturing plant of infant formula and to ease import rules to allow supplies in from overseas.

KXAN will update this story further after getting a tour Monday afternoon of the Mother’s Milk Bank location in Austin.