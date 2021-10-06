How Austin’s homeless strategy team is picking which camps to clear next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin’s Homeless Strategy Division will soon decide which remaining encampments across the city will be cleared out over the next few months.

The office is currently working on ‘Phase II’ of the city council’s Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link (HEAL) initiative.

The council received an update at a special meeting Wednesday. The city’s homeless strategy officer, Dianna Grey, walked council members through the criteria her division is using when choosing which areas to visit next.

According to the presentation, the office is currently gathering input from various city departments including police, fire, parks and recreation, transportation, public works, and HOST, the Homeless Outreach Street Team.

The departments assess specific encampment areas based on public health and safety risks, assigning point-based scores on items such as access to potable water, evidence of rodents and human waste, accumulated trash, risk of victimization, accessibility for first responders, and risks to traffic and pedestrians.

Phase II is expected to begin around Nov. 1, according to a city spokesperson.

HEAL Phase I took place between April and September. In that time, approximately 150 people were relocated from four targeted areas across the city. Those areas included the Terrazas Library in East Austin, Highway 290 and Menchaca Rd. in South-Central Austin, Congress Ave. and E. Cesar Chavez St. Downtown, and Highway 183 and Oak Knoll Drive in North Austin.