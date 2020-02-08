How Austin will prioritize speed mitigation projects

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin will prioritize city streets that need safety improvements like speed bumps through a combination of citizen input and data.

KXAN reported previously that the city’s Local Area Traffic Management Program, which handles speed bump requests from local neighborhoods, was being revamped.

Applications for projects not chosen through the LATM will be prioritized by a number of different factors, including crash history, crash risk, proximity to entertainment districts and the number of people walking or biking.

Austin’s Transportation Department says its goal is to have a list of neighborhoods where projects would begin this spring.

In a recent memo, staff said they were still collecting speed data for different city streets.