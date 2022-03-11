How Austin Police 911 has prepared for SXSW

AUSTIN (KXAN) — South by Southwest is here and so are the crowds.

“Thousands upon thousands of more people coming to Austin,” said Lt. Ken Murphy, the head of emergency communications with the Austin Police Department.

To keep downtown safe, APD has beefed up downtown patrols, which includes reinforcements from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety, to make sure enough officers are available.

But police dispatch has its own set of challenges, including operating on separate radio channels dedicated to the event.

“Instead of overloading those sectors with special events calls, we separate them out, so we just have the regular calls going to the regular radio channels,” said Murphy. He also said emergency communications can’t pull from outside agencies like patrol does, because the systems are too different.

“It comes into more focus the need for more people when we have these big events like SXSW,” said Murphy.

He said dispatchers and 911 call operators will have to work overtime to fill the additional four positions needed throughout the event.

During a meeting with city officials last month, Murphy stated operators are currently answering 90% of calls within 10 seconds, as opposed to 2019 when 99% of calls were answered within 10 seconds.

“We’re always hiring,” said Murphy. Information on APD communications job openings can be found here.

He said noise complaints are the most common calls during SXSW.

“Many times lower-priority calls will hold for a period of time,” he said. “Because the priority is to get officers to calls that pose an immediate threat to life or property.”

Austin 311 does not currently plan to have additional staff on hand, but a spokesperson told us they will adjust if the call volume gets too high.

Inside APD’s emergency communications center

It’s quiet as you walk though. You can hear the sound of typing on keyboards and calm, composed voiced.

“Austin 911, do you need police, fire, EMS or mental health services?” 911 operator Kelly Stevenson said in into her headset.

“I do this, because I want to help people,” she told us after we watched her in action for an hour.

911 operator Kelly Stevenson works a shift at the Emergency Communications Command Center.

She’s on the front lines when it comes to 911 calls — she’s the first one to talk to a caller.

Once a report is made and an officer needs to be sent to a scene, dispatchers like Aidan Bess take over to communicate directly with the officers.

“Being out on the floor, you never know what you’re going to expect. You never know where you’re gonna be,” he said.

Among other calls, we heard Stevenson speak with a person who thought their car may be stolen, a witness who saw a car hit a pedestrian, a woman reporting a disturbance at a business and a man who ran out of gas and needed help.

We heard Bess communicate with officers about a gun threat at a store, multiple welfare checks, car accidents and more.

“Multitasking is a must,” he said, as he kept his eyes on his computer screen and his hands attached to his keyboard.

Because there always needs to be someone dialed in, two to three “relief dispatchers” work per shift, so employees can use the restroom or leave their desk if they need to.

“We are a 24-7 business,” said Bess.