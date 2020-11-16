How Austin plans to change getting around town — while saving the environment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In November, Austin voters approved more than $7 billion for an expanded transportation system. It comes as Austin’s population is expected to double in the next 30 years.

Currently, if you want to make a trip in Austin, chances are you’ll take a car and drive alone. That’s what 74 percent of people did last year, according to the City of Austin.

But getting around this way is causing more carbon dioxide pollution than anything else.

In 2017, the Environmental Protection Agency said transportation made up 29 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions, more than any other sector. Within transportation, light-duty vehicles, the kinds of cars and trucks most of us drive, made up 59 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions — well more than any other way of getting around.

These trips accounted for more than 3 trillion miles driven, and 1.1 billion metric tons of CO2 emissions.

So how does that compare to other modes of transportation?

The U.S. Department of Transportation released a study in 2010 that showed light rail with average occupancy produced about three times less CO2 emissions than driving alone. A full train produces about seven times less.

In 2017, the New York Times ran an article suggesting that if Americans drove just a little bit less — by one percent — we would take roughly 110 million metric tons of carbon dioxide out of the air. The article said that’s the same as taking about 28 coal-fired power plants offline for a year.

Austin has set the goal of getting from 74 percent of people driving alone, to 50 percent in less than 20 years.

To do that it’ll look to quadruple current transit ridership, multiple bicycle riders by five, double walkers, and nearly double the number of people working from home. All with the goal of reducing congestion and helping preserve our planet.