How Austin is remembering 9/11 and the lives lost in the line of duty

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several ceremonies to remember the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks will take place Friday in and around Austin, but COVID-19 has changed how many will operate.

The Austin Fire Department will livestream its ceremony on YouTube, and officials with AFD say it will take place at the Buford Tower in downtown Austin. It is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m., but it is dependent on the weather and “other circumstances,” a department official said. It is hosted by the Austin Firefighters’ Association/Local 975.

The Austin Police Department’s Pipe and Drum Corps will also livestream its ceremony from the Texas State Cemetery. It is scheduled to start at 8:59 a.m., the time the first tower at the World Trade Center in New York City collapsed after impact. The Emergency Services Pipe and Drum Corps will also perform with APD.

The Kempner VFW Post 3393 will hold its ceremony beginning at 12 p.m. Friday, and it’s scheduled to last until 9 p.m. It will be at 424 County Road 4931 in Kempner, and organizers say there will be activities for all ages with live bands performing throughout the day.

The Taylor Fire Department’s ceremony will help kick off the high school football game from Duck Stadium between the Taylor Ducks and Giddings at 7 p.m. It will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page, and while Duck Stadium will be at 50% capacity for the game, there are still tickets available, officials say.

A hockey game in Cedar Park featuring first responders and military veterans will drop the puck at 8:15 p.m. from the Chaparral ice rink in The Crossover. Organizers say the group putting on the event, the Austin First Responders Hockey Club, has grown from 13 to more than 100 members over the past year. The game is to honor those who died in the line of duty responding to the attacks.

With everything else going on, the COVID-19 pandemic has sadly canceled some ceremonies. AFD’s Mount Bonnell climb, as well as the climb up the Pleasant Valley drill tower, have been called off.

At the national level, we will have coverage of the 9/11 remembrance ceremony from New York City livestreamed in this story and on our Facebook page.