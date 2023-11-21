AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a busy wildfire season in Central Texas, the developer behind an automatic wildfire detection system relocated its headquarters to Austin and is expanding its resources to help in wildfire prevention efforts. SmokeD System Inc., founded in Poland, launched four years ago before relocating its operations to the Texas capital in September.

The company uses artificial intelligence in its devices that are then installed as antenna systems on large towers or buildings. That technology, paired with optical sensors and cameras, can pinpoint exact locations and alert users with the SmokeD Alerts app of wildfires within a 10-mile radius, according to a company news release.

Within the past two months, SmokeD has partnered with 45 different locations to install the technology, company officials said.

“We can spot something from really long-range distance and inform people and fire teams about the danger,” said Artur Matuszczak, founder and CEO of SmokeD System Inc.

SmokeD System Inc. uses artificial intelligence, optical sensors and cameras to detect and alert users with the SmokeD Alerts app about fires within a 10-mile radius. (Courtesy: SmokeD System Inc.)

Matuszczak said the app allows users to see the view from various detectors and both receive and share alerts early if a fire is detected.

“It’s the best way to inform as many people as possible at the beginning of the fire,” he said.

Along with Central Texas being a hotbed for wildfire activity, Matuszczak said it’s also home to a wealth of various corporations and companies that SmokeD could collaborate with to expand the system’s reach.

“This is a place where we have high tech corporations from worldwide, actually, not only from the United States,” he said. “We have to think about cooperation with big companies, so that’s the best place.”

SmokeD hopes to include physical partnerships that allow the technology to be installed on a company’s tower or building, as well as financial alliances via paid advertising within the app.

“We built a coalition of businesses and even individuals that want to help protect some local communities,” he said.

More details on SmokeD and the app are available online.