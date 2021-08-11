How are some Austin venues, live events adapting to Stage 5 guidelines?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Amid growing COVID-19 cases and after Austin-Travis County’s Stage 5 designation last week, area venues and live entertainment series have postponed events or amended their safety protocols in response.

The Austin Gay and Lesbian Pride Foundation announced Wednesday afternoon it canceled the 2021 Austin Pride Parade, noting an indefinite postponement. The parade has been postponed now for the second year in a row.

The 2020 celebration would have marked the 30th anniversary of Austin Pride Parade. Prior to Wednesday’s postponement, this Saturday’s celebration was set to commemorate the anniversary.

The Austin Pride Parade isn’t the only public event to be postponed in the region this week. Austin City Limits Radio announced Monday its Blues on the Green performances, scheduled for Aug. 10-11, were also postponed given rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

However, cancellations and postponements aren’t the only changes in place in Austin’s live entertainment and events scene. The Texas Tribune announced Wednesday morning its annual Texas Tribune Festival, scheduled for Sept. 20-25, would return this year fully virtual.

Waterloo Park’s grand opening celebration is scheduled for Saturday, with previous details noting a ribbon-cutting ceremony and live performances. Representatives for Waterloo Park said in a statement Wednesday conversations between the Waterloo Greenway Conservancy and the City of Austin are ongoing.

Other Austin venues have noted COVID-19 safety measures in place as live performances continue.

Representatives for Bass Concert Hall told KXAN Wednesday masks will continue to be “strongly recommended” for venue guests and staff, regardless of vaccination status. Other measures in place include contactless payment stations and hand sanitizer dispensers located throughout the venue.

Officials from The Long Center told KXAN in an email masks are required throughout the venue when guests aren’t seated with their groups, and social distancing measures will be in place. Officials noted there are not currently any events scheduled inside the building.

“In light of the recent public health trends and the Stage 5 designation, we are asking everyone to help do their part and keep masks on both indoors and out unless seated with their group,” the statement read in part.

KXAN also reached out to representatives from Circuit of the Americas, The Mohawk, Stubb’s Bar-B-Q and Austin City Limits at the Moody Center. We will update this story as they get back to us.