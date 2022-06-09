AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jimmy Buffet will be in Austin this weekend and he’s probably thinking about our margaritas.

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 15: Jimmy Buffett takes opening night bow during the Broadway premiere of “Escape to Margaritaville” the new musical featuring songs by Jimmy Buffett at the Marquis Theatre on March 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Escape To Margaritaville)

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at Moody Center Saturday, June 11. As local “Parrot Heads” prepare for the show, some might not realize that “Margaritaville” started in the live music capital.

Jimmy Buffett says it was a hot day in Austin, Texas more than 40 years ago. He was in town playing gigs and his friend took him to a Mexican restaurant. He told The Post after a couple of margaritas, she drove him to the airport for his flight back home to Key West, Florida.

Before heading home he busted out his guitar and begin running through some lyrics inspired by the drinks he just had. Buffett said in the interview it took about 5 minutes to write the song. The only thing missing was a title.

“I was going to call it ‘Wasting Away Again in Austin, Texasville,’” he told The Post. Buffett would scrap that idea and stick with “Margaritaville.”

The drinks that got him thinking about the lost shaker of salt, Buffett discovered at Lung’s Cocina del Sur on Anderson Lane in north Austin. Don’t go try searching for the restaurant because it’s sadly no longer around.

The drinks must have been good and strong to launch not only a chart topping hit, but a massive brand for Buffett too.