AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District staff and volunteers teamed up Saturday to help build picnic tables for students to have the option to sit outside while learning or eating lunch.

An AISD release said they organized the event for schools since there’s a lower risk of COVID-19 transmission when outdoors.

(Photo: Austin Independent School District/Facebook)

About 30 volunteers worked on the tables, which will be placed at campuses in areas with the highest rates of COVID-19 in the city.