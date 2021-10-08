Housing prices around Tesla gigafactory have already increased nearly 45%, experts say it could keep climbing

FILE – This April 13, 2019, file photo, shows homes in suburban Salt Lake City. Two studies released Wednesday, June 16, 2021, found that the nation’s housing availability and affordability crisis is expected to worsen significantly following the pandemic, likely widening the housing gap between Black, Latino and white households, as well as putting homeownership out of the reach of lower class Americans. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Housing prices near Tesla’s new gigafactory have already increased, and experts say that could continue after Elon Musk announced the company’s headquarters will also be located in the area.

Musk announced the move from Palo Alto, California, to Austin during Thursday’s annual meeting with stockholders.

Data from real estate brokerage Redfin shows that in the factory’s zip code, 78725, the median home sale price is up 44.7% over last year. The company said that’s about a 10% higher average increase than the entire Austin metro between August 2020-2021.

Redfin’s chief economist expects prices to keep rising.

“I think there will be a premium on being close to Tesla HQ, especially since a portion of engineering jobs will have to be in person,” said Daryl Fairweather in an email to KXAN.

Fairweather says that price bump probably won’t be the 40%+ Austin saw during the peak of the housing market last spring– but that Austin will likely “top our lists for migration and price growth for the next decade.”

“The big trend we’re seeing is that Austin is the new Seattle, and it’s on its way to become the new San Francisco,” Fairweather explained. “It’s low taxes and warm climate are attracting highly paid tech workers. And the more the tech industry grows in Austin, the more tech workers will want to move there.”

This is a developing story. KXAN’s Tahera Rahman will have more updates on KXAN News @ 5 p.m.